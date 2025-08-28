Home Cup Games DFB Pokal Wehen Wiesbaden v Bayern Munich Full Match | DFB-Pokal
FC Bayern beat Wehen Wiesbaden 3-2 to advance to the second round of the DFB Cup. Bayern were utterly dominant in the first half, but only Harry Kane’s goal from the penalty spot separated the sides at half-time. Michael Olise doubled the lead shortly after the restart, with Wiesbaden captain Fatih Kaya netting twice to level the scores. Munich were on tenterhooks now, but Kane headed home in added time to seal a narrow but deserved victory.

