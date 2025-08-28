I want to be the best player on the pitch” | Ebere Eze explains his footballing journey
Wehen Wiesbaden v Bayern Munich Full Match | DFB-Pokal
I want to be the best player on the pitch” | Ebere Eze explains his footballing journey
► Subscribe to Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports
Kelly Cates sits down with one of England’s most exciting footballers, Eberechi Eze. They take a deep dive Into Eze’s career so far – from academy setbacks to Premier League stardom, FA Cup winning goals and scoring for his country at Wembley.
This is The Pursuit, brought to you by Audi – https://www.audi.co.uk/en/electric/e-tron/
#arsenal #eze #football
00:30 – Eze reflects on his childhood and early love for football.
03:10 – He discusses the influence of his family on his career.
04:00 – Memories from his time at Arsenal’s academy.
10:35 – Eze recalls winning a trophy with Crystal Palace.
12:53 – How that victory shaped him as a player.
15:30 – Eze shares his experience of receiving an England call-up.
16:30 – What it feels like to be part of a major tournament.
21:40 – Eze builds his version of the “perfect footballer.”
29:05 – Insight into The Eze Foundation, his initiative to give South London youth access to football.
31:52 – What’s next for Eberechi Eze?
► Premier League highlights: https://bit.ly/PLHighlights2526
► MNF, FNF, SNF & Super Sunday analysis: https://bit.ly/SkyMatchAnalysis
► Gary Neville Podcast: https://bit.ly/GaryNevillePodcast
► Saturday Social: https://bit.ly/SkySaturdaySocial
► Buy this season’s shirts: https://bit.ly/SkySportsShop
More from Sky Sports on YouTube:
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SkySportsFootball
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsfootball
► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsfootball
► X: https://x.com/SkySportsPL
► Website: https://www.skysports.com
► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage