I want to be the best player on the pitch” | Ebere Eze explains his footballing journey

Kelly Cates sits down with one of England’s most exciting footballers, Eberechi Eze. They take a deep dive Into Eze’s career so far – from academy setbacks to Premier League stardom, FA Cup winning goals and scoring for his country at Wembley.

00:30 – Eze reflects on his childhood and early love for football.

03:10 – He discusses the influence of his family on his career.

04:00 – Memories from his time at Arsenal’s academy.

10:35 – Eze recalls winning a trophy with Crystal Palace.

12:53 – How that victory shaped him as a player.

15:30 – Eze shares his experience of receiving an England call-up.

16:30 – What it feels like to be part of a major tournament.

21:40 – Eze builds his version of the “perfect footballer.”

29:05 – Insight into The Eze Foundation, his initiative to give South London youth access to football.

31:52 – What’s next for Eberechi Eze?

