Weekend Review, Thierry Henry’s Beastly Gym Sessions & How Players Fix Bad Form | EP 93

Will Liverpool regret not taking all three points against Man City at the end of the season? Are Spurs the best side to watch in the Premier League this season? Will Leicester get caught at the top of the Championship?

Gary, Alan and Micah also discuss Arsenal’s scintillating form and look at which team has the best run-in for the title race.

#premierleague #manchestercity #liverpool #havertz

00:00:00 – Intro

00:00:15 – The Power Of Anfield

00:03:11 – Daniel Sturridge’s Fashion

00:03:45 – Liverpool v Man City

00:06:00 – VVD’s Dominance

00:08:30 – Ederson’s Injury

00:09:20 – Joe Gomez Impresses

00:10:00 – Referees as Commentators

00:12:20 – The Penalty Claim

00:13:15 – Joe Gomez For England?

00:15:00 – How to beat Manchester City

00:16:30 – KDB & Pep

00:18:06 – King Kai and Brentford

00:24:14 – Pressures Of Winning The Title

00:26:05 – Aston Villa & Spurs Part In The Race

00:28:29 – Aston Villa v Spurs

00:31:20 – Heung Min Son’s Quality

00:32:30 – Spurs Defence

00:35:24 – John McGinn’s Red

00:36:50 – West Ham v Burnley

00:37:44 – Crystal Palace v Luton

00:40:22 – Forest v Brighton

00:41:00 – Chelsea v Newcastle

00:42:30 – Leicesters Dropping Points…

00:46:00 – Q&A

00:46:14 – St James Park Renovation

00:49:17 – Why So Many Injuries?

00:52:25 – Fittest Pundit/Presenter

00:54:50 – Glasses In Football

00:58:28 – Formations Today

00:59:50 – Players Turning It Around

01:01:07 – Playing Against Lineker & Shearer

01:02:00 – Sell, Buy, Bench

01:04:31 – Toughest Players To Score/Defend Against

01:05:26 – Premier League Difficulty

01:06:56 – Weak Foot

01:09:03 – Getting Blanked