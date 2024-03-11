Weekend Review, Thierry Henry’s Beastly Gym Sessions & How Players Fix Bad Form | EP 93

Will Liverpool regret not taking all three points against Man City at the end of the season? Are Spurs the best side to watch in the Premier League this season? Will Leicester get caught at the top of the Championship?
Episode 94 starts at: 00:46:00
Gary, Alan and Micah also discuss Arsenal’s scintillating form and look at which team has the best run-in for the title race.
00:00:00 – Intro
00:00:15 – The Power Of Anfield
00:03:11 – Daniel Sturridge’s Fashion
00:03:45 – Liverpool v Man City
00:06:00 – VVD’s Dominance
00:08:30 – Ederson’s Injury
00:09:20 – Joe Gomez Impresses
00:10:00 – Referees as Commentators
00:12:20 – The Penalty Claim
00:13:15 – Joe Gomez For England?
00:15:00 – How to beat Manchester City
00:16:30 – KDB & Pep
00:18:06 – King Kai and Brentford
00:24:14 – Pressures Of Winning The Title
00:26:05 – Aston Villa & Spurs Part In The Race
00:28:29 – Aston Villa v Spurs
00:31:20 – Heung Min Son’s Quality
00:32:30 – Spurs Defence
00:35:24 – John McGinn’s Red
00:36:50 – West Ham v Burnley
00:37:44 – Crystal Palace v Luton
00:40:22 – Forest v Brighton
00:41:00 – Chelsea v Newcastle
00:42:30 – Leicesters Dropping Points…
00:46:00 – Q&A
00:46:14 – St James Park Renovation
00:49:17 – Why So Many Injuries?
00:52:25 – Fittest Pundit/Presenter
00:54:50 – Glasses In Football
00:58:28 – Formations Today
00:59:50 – Players Turning It Around
01:01:07 – Playing Against Lineker & Shearer
01:02:00 – Sell, Buy, Bench
01:04:31 – Toughest Players To Score/Defend Against
01:05:26 – Premier League Difficulty
01:06:56 – Weak Foot
01:09:03 – Getting Blanked