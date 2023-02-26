We will WIN another trophy! | Newcastle United 0-2 Man United | Carabao Cup Final | Eric Ten Hag

TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

00:16 First trophy? We can adapt to different styles, we can find a way to win.

00:38 Glazer? He was really happy for the club as a owner

01:15 Barca game? It’s true when you take that into account it’s a massive performance

01:46 Dance? We have a history of me Lisandro Martinez and Antony.

02:16 Of course we not only hoping but to know that is worth to invest.

03:07 Silverware to buy into your methods? It does, we always want silverware we are on a good path.

03:54 Glazers being here? I’m not involved in that process but he is here and he is committed.

04:33 Affect of trophy? You have to celebrate because it’s not business as usual.

05:50 More trophies? It’s an opportunity it’s possible you need to believe in it.

06:44Justify your decision to be manager? Maybe it was a risk, I love United I see our shirts and fans.

07:33 Trophies compare at Ajax? Every cup is big the meaning I have seen in England.

08:44 Sir Alex impact? The dinner that shows we are good and shows he is really involved in this club.

09:56 Martinez and Varane impact? before the game they asked me about the impact of Casemiro they know how to win trophies.

