We were NEVER considered title favourites! | Villa v Arsenal | Mikel Arteta Part Two

00:00 – Intro.

00:24 – Has the expectations changed for the players?: When you see the team performing and winning matches, you want to continue that.

01:32 – Stop the mindset of settling for second: What we can control is what we do. We need to be more efficient.

02:12 – No one settling for second place now?: The challenge is to win tomorrow.

02:33 – Nketiah and Martinelli’s lack of chances: Eddie could have had a hat trick against Man City, unfortunately he didn’t. Full belief in them.

03:06 – Would you have liked to rotate more?: We looked at every option, what the players have done has been proportionate to what they can do.

03:40 – Paying tax for playing all these young players?: If we had a bet on some making a clearance for us tomorrow to win the league, we all play Tomiyasu, these things happen in football.

04:22 – What can you do to cut out errors?: There’s a lot of things you can do but things go so fast.

04:54 – The weight of the history of the club need to shake off?: We weren’t in the title race in many situations! You want to be in the mix.

05:25 – What are you short of?: We have everything!

05:45 – Mutual support to beat Man City?: I don’t think we’ve ever been favourites to win it!

06:09 – Do you feel more people want Arsenal to do it?: That I agree! They have a lot of sympathy for us!

06:52 – The way Man City altered their style, what does it say about you?: We had an idea, City had an idea which was good for us, but it didn’t materialise.

07:36 – Would you change your approach to win the league?: That’s something we do game by game.

Part two of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s pre-Aston Villa press conference.

