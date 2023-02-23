We can beat ANYONE IN EUROPE! | Erik ten Hag | Man Utd 2-1 Barcelona

©UEFA 2023

TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

00:05 Magnificent to beat Barcelona tonight

00:30 on Antony, he is brave and it was great for the second half, he bring so much for the team

1:10 on Fred, he has an important role stoping Franky De Jong like a mosquito 🦟 brilliant performance

1:50 We brought more speed with Antony in the second half

2:45 We have great characters in this team with energy and quality with the subs

3:30 football is eleven against eleven, when are time come we have to be ready

4:20 We have a strong believe and we enjoy playing at old Trafford, we love it

5:15 You need results, strategy to beat top teams in Europe

6:20 We have big potential to beat the big teams with discipline

7:00 I like speed and dynamic football where we can make people happy

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

Our website – https://hayters.com/mfv/

@HaytersTVFutbol (Spanish Content):

https://www.youtube.com/@HaytersTVFutbol?sub_confirmation=1

#manutd #barcelona #europaleague