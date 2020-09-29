Home Review Show Watch Every Goals of Round 2 – Serie A | 29 September 2020
Watch Every Goals of Round 2 – Serie A | 29 September 2020
Totthenham v Chelsea Pre-Match – Carabao Cup | SpursTV

Watch Every Goals of Round 2 – Serie A | 29 September 2020

Ronaldo salvages a point for the Champions, Spezia score historic first Serie A TIM goal, and Napoli score SIX against Genoa. Watch every goal during Round 2 of the 2020/2021 Serie A TIM season.

Previous Video
Bundesliga

Bundesliga – Best of Matchday 02 | Best Goals & Saves

Next Video
carabao-cup-logo

Totthenham v Chelsea Pre-Match – Carabao Cup | SpursTV

