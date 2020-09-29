Watch Every Goals of Round 2 – Serie A | 29 September 2020
Ronaldo salvages a point for the Champions, Spezia score historic first Serie A TIM goal, and Napoli score SIX against Genoa. Watch every goal during Round 2 of the 2020/2021 Serie A TIM season.