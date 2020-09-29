Home Leagues Bundesliga Bundesliga – Best of Matchday 02 | Best Goals & Saves





We’ve seen another Matchday full of crazy action in the Bundesliga! It surely was the weekend of the underdogs as FC Augsburg beat Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, followed by a 4-1 win from Hoffenheim over the reigning champions FC Bayern München on Sunday! Did you see this coming? Well, we’re still stunned…

