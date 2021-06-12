Wales v Switzerland Full Match – Euro 2020 | 13 June 2021

Wales v Switzerland – Gabby Logan presents coverage of the opening Group A fixture for both sides, which takes place at Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. Wales are entering their second consecutive European Championship, having never previously qualified before their memorable debut appearance in 2016. They emerged top of a group also containing England, Slovakia and Russia, and defeated Northern Ireland in the last 16 before an unforgettable victory over heavy favourites Belgium in the quarter-finals. Chris Coleman’s team eventually succumbed to Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the semi-finals, but their remarkable run to the last four will live long in the memory for their fans. Switzerland have qualified for their fifth European Championship, and will be looking to make it to the knockout rounds for the second consecutive time. They pushed Poland hard in the last 16 in 2016, but eventually lost 5-4 on penalties. Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka was the only player to miss