Home TV Show News and Interviews Premier League Stars at Euro 2020 | Group B | De Bruyne, Schmeichel and Pukki
Premier League Stars at Euro 2020 | Group B | De Bruyne, Schmeichel and Pukki
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Belgium Preview – Euro 2020

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
61 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Premier League Stars at Euro 2020 | Group B | De Bruyne, Schmeichel and Pukki

With Euro 2020 now underway, we take a look at the Premier League players who will be featuring in Group B (Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia), including Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City), Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur), Teemu Pukki (Norwich City), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), and Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Previous Video
Wales v Switzerland

Wales v Switzerland Full Match – Euro 2020 | 13 June 2021

Next Video
euro 2020

Belgium Preview – Euro 2020

Related videos

Top