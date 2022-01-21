Home TV Show News and Interviews Vitor Pereira favourite to be appointed new Everton manager; Frank Lampard remains a possibility

Vitor Pereira favourite to be appointed new Everton manager; Frank Lampard remains a possibility

Vitor Pereira favourite to be appointed new Everton manager; Frank Lampard remains a possibility
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Fabrizio Romano Exclusive! Rio Reacts To Anthony Martial Moving To Sevilla.

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Former Porto boss Vitor Pereira is now the favourite to be appointed the next Everton manager following further talks, as Frank Lampard remains a possibility for the job.

However, a final decision has yet to be made with an announcement expected in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Everton are searching for a replacement for Rafael Benitez, after the Spaniard was sacked last week.

Former Fenerbahce manager Pereira has held further discussions following an initial meeting with owner Farhad Moshiri this week, while former Chelsea boss Lampard is still being considered.

On ‘The Football Show’ Paul Cook and Hayden Mullins discussed this latest update and gave their thoughts on the problems at Everton.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #Everton

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
Top 5 Goals Matchday 20 – Alario Backheel Goal, Kramarić Volley and Much More

Top 5 Goals Matchday 20 – Alario Backheel Goal, Kramarić Volley and Much More

Next Video
Fabrizio Romano Exclusive! Rio Reacts To Anthony Martial Moving To Sevilla.

Fabrizio Romano Exclusive! Rio Reacts To Anthony Martial Moving To Sevilla.

Related videos

Top