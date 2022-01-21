Vitor Pereira favourite to be appointed new Everton manager; Frank Lampard remains a possibility

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Former Porto boss Vitor Pereira is now the favourite to be appointed the next Everton manager following further talks, as Frank Lampard remains a possibility for the job.

However, a final decision has yet to be made with an announcement expected in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Everton are searching for a replacement for Rafael Benitez, after the Spaniard was sacked last week.

Former Fenerbahce manager Pereira has held further discussions following an initial meeting with owner Farhad Moshiri this week, while former Chelsea boss Lampard is still being considered.

On ‘The Football Show’ Paul Cook and Hayden Mullins discussed this latest update and gave their thoughts on the problems at Everton.

