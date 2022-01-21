Top 5 Goals Matchday 20 – Alario Backheel Goal, Kramarić Volley and Much More

Enjoy the Top 5 Goals of Matchday 20!

The league’s top teams did not disappoint on Matchday 20. Bayern München eased to a 4-1 win over Hertha BSC which maintained their six-point lead over nearest challengers Borussia Dortmund, who edged out TSG Hoffenheim 3-2 in an entertaining contest on Saturday. The net rippled plenty of times in the other games, too. As ever, there were a number of spectacular goals – see which ones made it onto our Top 5. Which goal did you like most? Let us know in the comments.

