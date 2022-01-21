Fabrizio Romano Exclusive! Rio Reacts To Anthony Martial Moving To Sevilla.

We’re back with another episode Gazzetta Dello FIVE! Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson are joined by Fabrizio Romano to talk transfers around the Premier League and Europe.

00:00; – Intro

00:03; – Rio On Martial

08:33; – The Romano Scoop

08:35; – Jesse Lingard To Newcastle?

09:00; – Camara To United?

09:22; – Ndombele

09:51; – Dele Alli

13:16; – Is Conte going to get money to spend?

14:48; – Kamara linked with…

16:00; – Are Liverpool going to make any moves in Jan?

17:00; – Christian Eriksen

18:03; – Everton’s next manager

19:49; – Arsenal’s Intentions

20:39; – United’s Managerial Candidates

20:14; – Could Roberto Mancini ever manage United?

24:01; – Pep’s future

25:00; – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

25:45; – Ousmane Dembele

