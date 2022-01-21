Fabrizio Romano Exclusive! Rio Reacts To Anthony Martial Moving To Sevilla.

We’re back with another episode Gazzetta Dello FIVE! Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson are joined by Fabrizio Romano to talk transfers around the Premier League and Europe.
00:00; – Intro
00:03; – Rio On Martial
08:33; – The Romano Scoop
08:35; – Jesse Lingard To Newcastle?
09:00; – Camara To United?
09:22; – Ndombele
09:51; – Dele Alli
13:16; – Is Conte going to get money to spend?
14:48; – Kamara linked with…
16:00; – Are Liverpool going to make any moves in Jan?
17:00; – Christian Eriksen
18:03; – Everton’s next manager
19:49; – Arsenal’s Intentions
20:39; – United’s Managerial Candidates
20:14; – Could Roberto Mancini ever manage United?
24:01; – Pep’s future
25:00; – Dominic Calvert-Lewin
25:45; – Ousmane Dembele
