Home Leagues Serie A Vitinha opens his account in Italy | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 28 | Serie A 2023/24

Vitinha opens his account in Italy | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 28 | Serie A 2023/24

Vitinha opens his account in Italy | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 28 | Serie A 2023/24
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

The BEST moments from UCL Today! | Richards, Henry, Abdo, Saka & Carragher | RO16, 12th March

Cancel

The best 5 goals of round 28 | Serie A 2023/24

1. Dany Mota | Genoa-Monza 2-3 | 0-2 (18′)
2. Antonio Sanabria | Napoli-Torino 1-1 | 1-1 (64′)
3. Vitinha | Genoa-Monza 2-3 | 2-2 (68′)
4. Teun Koopmeiners | Juventus-Atalanta 2-2 | 0-1 (35′)
5. Diego Llorente | Fiorentina-Roma 2-2 | 2-2 (95′)

#TopGoals #cryptocom #SerieA

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
The BEST moments from UCL Today! | Richards, Henry, Abdo, Saka & Carragher | RO16, 12th March

The BEST moments from UCL Today! | Richards, Henry, Abdo, Saka & Carragher | RO16, 12th March

Related videos

Top