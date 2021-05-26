Home Cup Games Europa League Villarreal v Manchester United Full Match – Europa League Final | 26 May 2021
Villarreal v Manchester United Full Match – Europa League Final | 26 May 2021
Europa League | Villarreal v Manchester United | Villarreal’s road to success

Pre-match 1st half 2nd half Extra Time and Panalty if any Post-Match and Trophy Celebrations Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half Extra Time and Panalty if any Source 3 - 1st half 2nd half Extra Time and Panalty if any

Villarreal v Manchester United Full Match – Europa League Final | 26 May 2021

Action from the Europa League final as Villarreal take on Manchester United in Gdansk, Poland. The Reds won the cup in 2017, while Villarreal are eyeing a first ever major trophy.

