Untold Stories, A Football Miracle & Lots of Laughs | Klopp & His Coaches | The Last Debrief

Jürgen Klopp is joined by Pep Lijnders, Vitor Matos, Peter Krawietz, John Achterberg & Jack Robinson days before they took charge of their final ever game at Liverpool FC. From tactics to team talks and the ‘miracle’ that brought them all together, watch as they sit in the office for one final time together to relive their time with the Reds.

This video is available with subtitles in English, German, Dutch, Indonesian and Arabic.

