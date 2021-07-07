UEFA Euro 2020 – Final Preview Show | ITV
UEFA Euro 2020 – Final Preview Show | ITV
A look ahead to Italy v England in the showpiece match of the tournament. The Three Lions are appearing in their first-ever European Championship final, having defeated Germany, Ukraine and Denmark in the knockout rounds. The Azzurri last reached the final in 2012, but were humbled 4-0 by Spain on that occasion. Roberto Mancini’s men have overcome Austria, Belgium and the Spanish to reach the final, and the four-time World Cup winners are looking to lift this trophy for the first time since 1968. Mark Pougatch presents, with analysis from Ian Wright, Gary Neville and Roy Keane