England – Road to the final | UEFA Euro 2020

England beat Ukraine in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 to reach the semi-finals, where they will meet Denmark at Wembley.

Harry Kane scored twice while Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson also struck as England cruised pass the Ukrainians 4-0 in Rome.

It followed a more tense match a few days earlier when Raheem Sterling finally broke the deadlock after 75 minutes, with Harry Kane’s tap-in ensuring victory over Germany in the dying stages.

Already benefitting from the kinder side of the draw in the knockout stages, Ukraine represented perhaps the least imposing of the remaining opponents – they were rank outsiders to win the tournament, after their 2-1 win over Sweden after extra time.

Now England face Denmark, who have ridden on a wave of a emotion following Christian Eriksen’s collapse in the opening game. The Danes beat Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku in the quarter-finals to book their place in the last four.