Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane pre-match press conference – England v Italy | Euro 2020 final

England’s manager Gareth Southgate said the team want to “bring the trophy home” at the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday night.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of the final, alongside captain Harry Kane, the England boss said the team are “here to win”.

He was talking after the Three Lions received a letter from the Queen praising their spirit and commitment, but Southgate says it is about what happens at Wembley on Sunday.

“It has been fantastic to have the letter from the Queen to all of the team and the recognition the players have gone about this in the right way,” he said.

“But we’re in a final and we’re here to win. Now we want to go and bring the trophy home.”