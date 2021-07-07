Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane pre-match press conference – England v Italy | Euro 2020 final
Loading advertisement...
Up next
UEFA Euro 2020 – Final Preview Show | ITV
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
21 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane pre-match press conference – England v Italy | Euro 2020 final
England’s manager Gareth Southgate said the team want to “bring the trophy home” at the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday night.
Speaking at a news conference ahead of the final, alongside captain Harry Kane, the England boss said the team are “here to win”.
He was talking after the Three Lions received a letter from the Queen praising their spirit and commitment, but Southgate says it is about what happens at Wembley on Sunday.
“It has been fantastic to have the letter from the Queen to all of the team and the recognition the players have gone about this in the right way,” he said.
“But we’re in a final and we’re here to win. Now we want to go and bring the trophy home.”