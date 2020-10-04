Home Full Match Replay Udinese v AS Roma Full Match – Serie A | 3 October 2020
Udinese v AS Roma Full Match – Serie A | 3 October 2020
Pedro Rodriguez scored the only goal of the game as AS Roma secured their first win of the season to climb up the table.

