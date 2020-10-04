Tottenham best strikes at Old Trafford | SpursTV
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Udinese v AS Roma Full Match – Serie A | 3 October 2020
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
27 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Tottenham best strikes at Old Trafford | SpursTV
Take a look at five of Tottenham best strikes at Old Trafford, including goals from Lucas Moura, Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen and Luka Modric!