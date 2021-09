U18 Highlights | Birmingham 2-8 Manchester United | The Academy

See all the highlights as Manchester United’s youngsters beat Birmingham City 8-2 in a pulsating Under-18 Premier League Cup clash clash at Trillion Trophy Training Centre, thanks to a pair of hat-tricks from Alejandro Garnacho and Mani Norkett. Sam Mather and Malachi Sharpe were also on the scoresheet.

