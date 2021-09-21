Home TV Show News and Interviews Goalkeeper is the worst position on the pitch! | Tubes Meets Nuno

Goalkeeper is the worst position on the pitch! | Tubes Meets Nuno

Goalkeeper is the worst position on the pitch! | Tubes Meets Nuno
Tubes caught up with Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo to chat about joining Spurs, why he doesn’t miss playing and how he deals with defeat.

