Turkey vs Georgia Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 18 June 2024

A historic day arrives for Euro debutants Georgia, who play their first match at a major tournament, taking on Turkey in Dortmund. Mark Chapman presents the action. The Georgians booked their place in Germany with a tense, penalty shoot-out victory in a play-off versus Greece in Tbilisi. Coached by former France international Willy Sagnol, their star man is Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, while goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has enjoyed an excellent season at Valencia. Turkey were tipped by some as potential dark horses at Euro 2020 but lost all three games, conceding eight goals and scoring just one. However, they qualified for Germany impressively, topping a group that included both Croatia and Wales. Commentary is by Guy Mowbray and Jermaine Jenas.

