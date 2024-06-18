Home International Games Euro 2024 Portugal vs Czech Republic Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 18 June 2024

Portugal vs Czech Republic Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 18 June 2024

Full coverage of the eagerly anticipated Group F game in Leipzig as Euro 2016 winners Portugal take on a Czech team who were finalists in 1996 and semi-finalists in 2004. This game could see Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo create yet more history by becoming the first man to feature at six European Championships. The 39-year-old already holds the record for most games and goals at the tournament. The Czechs have been championship ever-presents since their split from Slovakia in 1993. They impressed at Euro 2020, beating both Scotland and the Netherlands before losing to Denmark in the quarter-finals. Gary Lineker presents the action, with commentary by Robyn Cowen.

