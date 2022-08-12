Home TV Show News and Interviews Tuchel takes responsibility for the failing of Romelu Lukaku! | Full interview

Speaking to Vicky Gomersall for Super Sunday Matchday, Thomas Tuchel discussed his relationship with Todd Boehly, Chelsea being in transition, not sure what they can achieve this season & taking responsibility for failing to get the best out of Romelu Lukaku.

