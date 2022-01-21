Home TV Show News and Interviews Tuchel On Getting The Attitude Right Against Spurs After Brighton Dip | Press Conference

Tuchel On Getting The Attitude Right Against Spurs After Brighton Dip | Press Conference

Tuchel On Getting The Attitude Right Against Spurs After Brighton Dip | Press Conference
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Managers Press Conference | Manchester United v West Ham United | Ralf Rangnick | Premier League

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Thomas Tuchel has identified ensuring his players go into Sunday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur in the correct frame of mind as crucial to securing a third win over our London rivals this month.

Download Chelsea FC’s official mobile app:
-App Store https://apple.co/2vvlN9t
-Play Store http://bit.ly/2MfNJHX

Subscribe: http://che.lc/YTsubscribe

To watch more EXCLUSIVE Chelsea content go to: http://che.lc/YTwebsite

Welcome to the official home of Chelsea Football Club on YouTube. It’s the only channel where you’ll get an authentic look at life at this great club. Every week we’ll be uploading fresh content from the training ground, our famous stadium and much, much more. Nowhere else will you get closer to world-class stars like Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, N’Golo Kanté, Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby & Pernille Harder.

ABOUT CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB
Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club has a rich history, with its many successes including 5 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 2 Champions Leagues, secured on memorable nights in Munich and Porto. Famous former Blues include Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba & Eden Hazard.

Previous Video
PRESS CONFERENCE: Hasenhüttl previews Manchester City | Premier League

PRESS CONFERENCE: Hasenhüttl previews Manchester City | Premier League

Next Video
Managers Press Conference | Manchester United v West Ham United | Ralf Rangnick | Premier League

Managers Press Conference | Manchester United v West Ham United | Ralf Rangnick | Premier League

Related videos

Top