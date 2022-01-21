Home TV Show News and Interviews PRESS CONFERENCE: Hasenhüttl previews Manchester City | Premier League

PRESS CONFERENCE: Hasenhüttl previews Manchester City | Premier League

PRESS CONFERENCE: Hasenhüttl previews Manchester City | Premier League
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Tuchel On Getting The Attitude Right Against Spurs After Brighton Dip | Press Conference

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Ralph Hasenhüttl addresses the media ahead of Southampton’s Premier League clash with league leaders Manchester City at St Mary’s.

Subscribe to Southampton’s official YouTube channel: http://www.sfcne.ws/YTSubscribe

For the latest news from around the club, visit our official website: http://www.southamptonfc.com

➡️ Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/southamptonfc

➡️ Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/southamptonfc

➡️ Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/southamptonfc

Previous Video
WERE GOING TO OLD TRAFFORD WITH CONFIDENCE | MOYES ON TEAM NEWS, NOBLE AND MANCHESTER UNITED

WERE GOING TO OLD TRAFFORD WITH CONFIDENCE | MOYES ON TEAM NEWS, NOBLE AND MANCHESTER UNITED

Next Video
Tuchel On Getting The Attitude Right Against Spurs After Brighton Dip | Press Conference

Tuchel On Getting The Attitude Right Against Spurs After Brighton Dip | Press Conference

Related videos

Top