Home Review Show Highlights Trossard wins it late | HIGHLIGHTS | Spurs 0-1 Brighton

Trossard wins it late | HIGHLIGHTS | Spurs 0-1 Brighton

Trossard wins it late | HIGHLIGHTS | Spurs 0-1 Brighton
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

HIGHLIGHTS | Southampton vs Arsenal (1-0) | Premier League

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Watch the highlights from Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

SUBSCRIBE to ensure you don’t miss a video from the Spurs YouTube channel. Hit the bell to get notifications on our latest uploads! ► Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEg25rdRZXg32iwai6N6l0w?sub_confirmation=1

FOLLOW US!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spursofficial/
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/tottenhamhotspur/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@spursofficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SpursOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TottenhamHotspur/

Download the Spurs App: https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/spurs-official-app/

#Spurs #Brighton #PremierLeague

Previous Video
BBC MOTD Top 10

BBC MOTD Top 10: African Players | 16 April 2022

Next Video
HIGHLIGHTS | Southampton vs Arsenal (1-0) | Premier League

HIGHLIGHTS | Southampton vs Arsenal (1-0) | Premier League

Related videos

Top