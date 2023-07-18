Home Leagues Premier League - EPL TRANSFER UPDATE! Harry Maguire, Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane AND more!

TRANSFER UPDATE! Harry Maguire, Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane AND more!

TRANSFER UPDATE! Harry Maguire, Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane AND more!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Match Goals: Crystal Palace 2-2 Brøndby IF

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223
GET NEXT SEASON’S PREMIER LEAGUE SHIRTS HERE ► https://bit.ly/SkySportsShop
All the latest transfer news as Harry Maguire’s Manchester United future becomes uncertain after it was announced he is no longer club captain. The latest on the future of Romelu Lukaku as he prepares to return to Chelsea, as well as Harry Kane’s Tottenham future! #premierleague #football

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
Brighton & Hove Albion Home Kit 2023/24

Brighton & Hove Albion Home Kit 2023/24

Next Video
Match Goals: Crystal Palace 2-2 Brøndby IF

Match Goals: Crystal Palace 2-2 Brøndby IF

Related videos

Top