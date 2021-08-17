Home TV Show News and Interviews Transfer Show – Round up | 17 August 2021
Transfer Show – Round up | 17 August 2021
Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol joined the Transfer Show to discuss today’s big transfer news, as Tamm Abraham signs for Roma and Harry Kane trains with his Tottenham teammates for the first time this season.

