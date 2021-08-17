Transfer Show – Round up | 17 August 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund Full Match – DFL Supercup | 17 August 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
71 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Transfer Show – Round up | 17 August 2021
Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol joined the Transfer Show to discuss today’s big transfer news, as Tamm Abraham signs for Roma and Harry Kane trains with his Tottenham teammates for the first time this season.