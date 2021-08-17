Home TV Show News and Interviews Transfer News: Tammy Abraham completes his move to Roma
Transfer News: Tammy Abraham completes his move to Roma
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Transfer News: Barcelona to offer Philippe Coutinho in part exchange for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
81 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Transfer News: Tammy Abraham completes his move to Roma

Tammy Abraham has joined Roma from Chelsea on a five-year contract for £34m. Chelsea have a £68m buyback option on their academy graduate, which can be triggered in the summer of 2023.

Previous Video
championship

Championship Highlights Show – 17 August 2021

Next Video
pierre-emerick-aubameyang-arsenal

Transfer News: Barcelona to offer Philippe Coutinho in part exchange for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Related videos

Top