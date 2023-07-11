Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Tottenham sign Manor Solomon

Tottenham sign Manor Solomon

Tottenham have completed the free transfer of Manor Solomon on a five-year contract. The Israeli winger spent last season on loan at Fulham from Shakhtar Donetsk.

