TRAINING IN THE ALPS! | Everton pre-season ramps up

Everton’s pre-season has ramped up with a training camp in the French-Swiss Alps. Watch as Sean Dyche puts his Blues squad through their paces and ups the intensity ahead of our first summer friendly.

