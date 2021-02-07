Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion Full Match – Premier League | 7 February 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Liverpool vs Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 7 February 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
157 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion Full Match – Premier League | 7 February 2021
Tottenham welcome West Brom to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League. Spurs have lost just one of their last 26 top flight home games against promoted clubs.