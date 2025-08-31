Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Full Match – Premier League | 30 August 2025

Spurs return home after a memorable win over City at the Etihad, with Thomas Frank’s men taking on a Bournemouth side who added their first Premier League win of the season.

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.