Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Premier League Highlights | 30 August 2025
BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Premier League Highlights | 30 August 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Leeds United v Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 30 August 2025

Cancel
Multi-Links
MOTD MOTD MOTD
BBC Match of the day MOTDPremier LeagueReview ShowTV Show

BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Premier League Highlights | 30 August 2025

Mark Chapman presents highlights of six Premier League matches, including Manchester United against newly promoted Burnley at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Leeds take on Newcastle at Elland Road, Bournemouth travel to Tottenham, and Fulham make the short trip to Chelsea.

no image tile grey gradient 2

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD  highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.

Previous Video
AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Full Match – Premier League | 30 August 2025

Next Video
Leeds United vs Newcastle United

Leeds United v Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 30 August 2025

Top