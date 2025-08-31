BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Premier League Highlights | 30 August 2025

Mark Chapman presents highlights of six Premier League matches, including Manchester United against newly promoted Burnley at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Leeds take on Newcastle at Elland Road, Bournemouth travel to Tottenham, and Fulham make the short trip to Chelsea.

