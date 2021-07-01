Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle for Jadon Sancho
Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the signing of forward Jadon Sancho.
The details on the payment structure have now been finalised in a deal worth in the region of £73m with personal terms already agreed.
Dortmund’s asking price at the start of the window was in excess of £85m and the deal is also £35m less than the £108m valuation last summer. Sancho will officially join after England’s participation in the Euros, subject to passing a medical.