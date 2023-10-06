This win sends a MESSAGE! | Mikel Arteta | Arsenal 1-0 Man City

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 – Intro.

00:05 great feeling to beat after so many years – they are best team in the world

00:30 statement victory? message to team to keep believing what they are doing

01:03 controlled emotions? yes it’s not easy

01:45 players dancing and super happy

02:03 Kovacic?: looked a big challenge and not seen replay

02:20 limited City to four shots

03:00 psychological barrier lifted?

03:36 Tomiyasu came on and attacked! all the subs were excellent

04:01 Saka not going with England

04:40 Martinelli said he would be ready for City

05:52 Raya? all my fault and he had big ones to keep going

06:01 clean sheet!!!

