This win sends a MESSAGE! | Mikel Arteta | Arsenal 1-0 Man City

-TIMESTAMPS-
00:00 – Intro.
00:05 great feeling to beat after so many years – they are best team in the world
00:30 statement victory? message to team to keep believing what they are doing
01:03 controlled emotions? yes it’s not easy
01:45 players dancing and super happy
02:03 Kovacic?: looked a big challenge and not seen replay
02:20 limited City to four shots
03:00 psychological barrier lifted?
03:36 Tomiyasu came on and attacked! all the subs were excellent
04:01 Saka not going with England
04:40 Martinelli said he would be ready for City
05:52 Raya? all my fault and he had big ones to keep going
06:01 clean sheet!!!
