Theyre taking a bit of a risk – Tim Vickery discusses Brazils World Cup squad in detail

South American football expert Tim Vickery joined Sky Sports News to discuss the Brazil World Cup squad which was announced earlier today.

Selecao coach Tite named his 26-man squad for the Qatar tournament on Monday evening, which also included Tottenham’s Richarlison and Manchester United’s Antony, but Firmino was the most noticeable absentee with Martinelli, who only has three caps for his country, preferred.

Brazil’s World Cup squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders: Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta

Attackers: Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

