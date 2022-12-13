FIFA World Cup | Why Peter Drury is a GOAT Why Peter Drury is a GOAT Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Inside Dubai: Liverpool 4-1 Milan | Darwin nets a double & Divock drops in Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Extended Highlights: Argentina v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 Final | 18 December 2022 1.6K icon Watch LaterAdded BBC MOTD Match Of The Day Highlights – FIFA World Cup 2022 Final | 19 December 2022 2K icon Watch LaterAdded Highlights: Argentina v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 Final | 18 December 2022 3.2K icon Watch LaterAdded Argentina v France Full Match – FIFA World Cup 2022 Final | 18 December 2022 37.8K icon Watch LaterAdded FIFA World Cup | End of the Road | Morocco 3.7K icon Watch LaterAdded FIFA World Cup | End of the Road | Croatia 2.7K