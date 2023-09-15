THERES SOMETHING SPECIAL IN THIS TEAM | Kyle Walker signs a new contract!

Kyle Walker has signed a new Manchester City contract, keeping him at the Club until the summer of 2026.

The England international joined City in the summer of 2017 and has been a key defender in our success over the last six years.

Walker has made 260 appearances on his way to winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, two Community Shields, the Champions League and the Super Cup.

The 33-year-old right-back’s current contract was due to expire at the end of the season but he has now put pen to paper on a two-year extension.

Walker said: “I’m thrilled to sign a new deal. My future is with Manchester City and that is the best thing for me.

“I’ve enjoyed every single moment of the past six years at this fantastic Club. I have an amazing coach, great team-mates and staff and our fans are the best. I feel supported on every single level.

“The Treble-winning season is one I will never forget and we’re ready to go again and try to win more trophies. I am delighted to continue at a Club that competes for trophies every year and I can’t wait to see what the next few years bring.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “We are very happy that Kyle will be here until 2026.

“He is an outstanding footballer and his speed, strength and experience make him such an important member of our squad.

“For me, he is the best right-back in the world, a player with a unique set of attributes. He brings a very special dynamic to our team.

“Kyle has been a huge part of our recent success, and we are confident that he will help us compete for trophies in the upcoming seasons.”

Walker was named in the PFA Team of the Year after helping Pep Guardiola’s to the Premier League title in 2017/18 after helping us to collect a record 100 points.

Last season, he was chosen for the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season following our triumph, with the right-back particularly impressive against Real Madrid in both legs of the semi-final.

For England, Walker has won 76 caps and helped the Three Lions to the final of the 2020 European Championship when he was also in the Team of the Tournament.

Everyone at Manchester City is delighted with the news and we wish Kyle the very best for the coming seasons.

