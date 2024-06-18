Home News and Interviews The tragic story of Jermain Defoes father passing away during Euro 2012

After being called up to the England squad for Euro 2012, Jermain Defoe received some devastating personal news. Hear his story in Defoe, a documentary streaming on Prime Video now.

