Englands Plan Of Action For Denmark | EURO 2024

Should Southgate change anything for England’s next game against Denmark? Were Erik ten Hag’s comments about the England performance fair? Why is co-commentary harder than being a studio pundit?

Gary and Micah welcome Alan back to Berlin to reflect on his experience at England’s opening game.

00:00 – Intro

00:40 – Alan’s Journey

04:43 – The Difference Between Co-Comms & Punditry

08:10 – England At Half-Time

11:00 – Ten Hag’s Comments Again

14:00 – Who Was Alan Impressed With?

19:00 -Alan’s Post England Celebrations

21:00 – What Should Southgate Do?