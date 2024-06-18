Englands Plan Of Action For Denmark | EURO 2024

Should Southgate change anything for England’s next game against Denmark? Were Erik ten Hag’s comments about the England performance fair? Why is co-commentary harder than being a studio pundit?
Gary and Micah welcome Alan back to Berlin to reflect on his experience at England’s opening game.
00:00 – Intro
00:40 – Alan’s Journey
04:43 – The Difference Between Co-Comms & Punditry
08:10 – England At Half-Time
11:00 – Ten Hag’s Comments Again
14:00 – Who Was Alan Impressed With?
19:00 -Alan’s Post England Celebrations
21:00 – What Should Southgate Do?