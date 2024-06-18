Home International Games Euro 2024 England Englands Plan Of Action For Denmark | EURO 2024

Englands Plan Of Action For Denmark | EURO 2024

Englands Plan Of Action For Denmark | EURO 2024
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

The tragic story of Jermain Defoes father passing away during Euro 2012

Cancel

Should Southgate change anything for England’s next game against Denmark? Were Erik ten Hag’s comments about the England performance fair? Why is co-commentary harder than being a studio pundit?

Gary and Micah welcome Alan back to Berlin to reflect on his experience at England’s opening game.
————————————————————————————————————————
✅ Subscribe Here: https://www.youtube.com/@therestisfootball?sub_confirmation=1
————————————————————————————————————————
🎙️ Listen To The Podcast: https://linktr.ee/therestisfootball
————————————————————————————————————————
🗞️ Sign Up To The Newsletter Here: https://mailchi.mp/therestisfootball/trif
————————————————————————————————————————
📱 Follow Us On Socials:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheRestIsFootball

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therestisfootball/

Snapchat: https://story.snapchat.com/p/8c729650-9d54-407d-8c62-c658546eee44

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@restisfootball

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RestIsFootball
————————————————————————————————————————
00:00 – Intro
00:40 – Alan’s Journey
04:43 – The Difference Between Co-Comms & Punditry
08:10 – England At Half-Time
11:00 – Ten Hag’s Comments Again
14:00 – Who Was Alan Impressed With?
19:00 -Alan’s Post England Celebrations
21:00 – What Should Southgate Do?

Previous Video
Arsene Wenger shares his predictions for Euro 2024!

Arsene Wenger shares his predictions for Euro 2024!

Next Video
The tragic story of Jermain Defoes father passing away during Euro 2012

The tragic story of Jermain Defoes father passing away during Euro 2012

Related videos

Top