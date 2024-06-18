Rooney: I Tried To Get Ronaldo Sent Off! | Fan Debate Euros Special Part 3

Welcome back to The Overlap’s Euro Fan Debate, proudly brought to you by SkyBet.

In this final segment of our exciting series, fans have the unique opportunity to pose their Euros-themed questions to Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney. Join us as we delve into their expert insights, memorable tournament experiences, and predictions for Euro 2024.

As ever don’t forget to let us know your opinions in comments below and subscribe so you never miss an upload.

00:00 Promo

00:51 Intro

01:05 Questions from fans

01:06 How did England react to Scotland going out in Euro 96?

05:30 Rooney and Ronaldo

06:10 What was Wayne and Gary like as player and coach at Euro 2016?

16:36 How many of the current England team would get into England’s Golden Generation team?

25:35 Who did you room with and who was the worst team mate in the squad?

27:35 Where was Gary Neville going to go in Euro 2004 penalty shootout

28:44 Any particular chants you liked / best atmosphere?

30:46 Will England win the Euros?

30:55 Steve Clark has achieved more with Scotland than Gareth Southgate has with England?

31:10 Harry Kane will win the Euro 2024 golden boot?

31:24 this will be Gareth Southgate’s last tournament as England manager?

31:38 Scotland will qualify from their group?

31:50 would Wayne Rooney get in the current England team?

32:17 Scotland have better fans than England?

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE

https://www.youtube.com/c/theoverlap?sub_confirmation=1

SUBSCRIBE TO THE OVERLAP NEWSLETTER https://substack.com/@theoverlapnewsletter

LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS

Stick to Football – https://tr.ee/JI6l3Dj-4O

The Overlap – https://tr.ee/h07F3Fsuh3

It Was What It Was – https://podfollow.com/1745066482

———————————————————————-

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

———————————————————————–

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090262142896

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wearetheoverlap

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearetheoverlap

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wearetheoverlap

————————————————————————