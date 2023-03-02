The Return of Sadio Mané

Big shock for FC Bayern and the national team of Senegal: Shortly before the World Cup in Qatar, Sadio Mané is injured and is therefore out for weeks. We accompanied Sadio as he gave everything in his daily work, step by step, to finally be able to be back on the pitch. Enjoy the documentary and the insights into Sadio’s development!

