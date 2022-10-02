The Premier League Storybook with Jake Humphrey | The Culture Clash… with Jurgen Klinsmann

Ask anyone who was around in the first few years of the Premier League the biggest change and they’re likely to say the same thing… the influx of superstar foreign players. They provided English football with an injection of much-needed glamour and – in some cases – professionalism.

Jurgen Klinsmann was one of the first signings that really raised eyebrows… this was a World Cup winner joining 15th-placed Tottenham. Jake had a long chat with the German legend about his arrival in north London and what he made of the new Premier League, while we’ll also hear hilarious stories of Glenn Hoddle being desperate to keep Ruud Gullit away from Chelsea’s ramshackle training ground before signing and Martin Keown battling Arsene Wenger over a Gunners’ night out.

The Premier League would never be the same again. Chapter Five of our Premier League storybook is the Culture Clash.

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the BT Sport YouTube channel.

Get a BT Sport Monthly Pass now! – http://bit.ly/BTSportMonthlyPass

Visit and subscribe to our ‘BT Sport Boxing’ YouTube channel ➡️ http://www.youtube.com/c/btsportboxing

Twitter: http://twitter.com/btsport

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/btsport

Instagram:http://instagram.com/btsport

Website: http://sport.bt.com