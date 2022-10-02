Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The Joe Cole Cast Ep. 6 – Aaron Ramsdale | Life at Arsenal, England aims and Dad’s famous hats.

The Joe Cole Cast Ep. 6 – Aaron Ramsdale | Life at Arsenal, England aims and Dad’s famous hats.

For the latest episode, Joe Cole meets up with England and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to talk about life under Arteta, the battle to be the Three Lions’ number 1 and, of course, his Dad’s famous hats.

