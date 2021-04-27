The London Football Awards 2021 – 27 April 2021
Tottenham striker Harry Kane was crowned Premier League Player of the Year at the London Football Awards, while Chelsea’s Fran Kirby won Women’s Super League Player of the Year.
Kane, who has registered 21 goals and 13 assists in the league this season, beat off competition from team-mate Heung-Min Son, West Ham duo Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek and Chelsea’s Mason Mount.
Arsenal trio Vivianne Miedema, Jennifer Beattie, Leah Williamson were nominated alongside Kirby, as well as her Chelsea team-mate Pernille Harder.
Rice and Mount were also up for the Young Player of the Year gong, but 19-year-old Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka took home the prize.