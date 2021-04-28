Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL PSG vs. Manchester City in Champions League: Who needs the win more? | ESPN FC
PSG vs. Manchester City in Champions League: Who needs the win more? | ESPN FC
The London Football Awards 2021 – 27 April 2021

PSG vs. Manchester City in Champions League: Who needs the win more? | ESPN FC

Julien Laurens, Frank Leboeuf and Craig Burley join Dan Thomas on ESPN FC to preview Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

